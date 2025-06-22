Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 18: Release Date, Time, Streaming Details and What to Expect in Villa

Love Island USA Season 7 is keeping viewers hooked with unexpected twists, new bombshells, and shifting dynamics. With Episode 18 just around the corner, fans are eager to find out what’s next for the Islanders. If you're wondering when and where to catch the next episode. Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 18 will be released on Sunday, June 22, at 9 PM ET. The episode will be available for streaming on Peacock and also airs on Bravo for U.S. viewers.

Huda still left unpaired and will Nic and Cierra stay together?

As of now, Huda is the only Islander left unpaired. She was left heartbroken after Jeremiah chose to couple up with a new bombshell, leaving her single in the game. Viewers are hoping to see a new match for her soon, possibly with upcoming bombshell arrivals in the next few episodes.

Fans are also closely watching the evolving relationship between Nic and Cierra. Many believe that Cierra may be developing a genuine connection with one of the new bombshells, as per NBC. There is concern that Nic might lose her if he doesn’t pay more attention to the relationship.

A fan expressed this on Reddit in a thread titled "Nic, what are you doing???" The comment read:

“To be honest Nic is going to lose Cierra if he doesn't watch out. The conversation she had with that new bombshell was full of crazy genuine attraction. Also, Cierra is such a good girlfriend, understanding, lovely and into male interests like sports and stuff. She’s perfect. Nic is blowing it by being too open, especially after hunching in the villa. She was deffo not happy after that challenge. What he did with Iris during that challenge was completely unnecessary.”

This episode might also begin to reveal whether Casa, the new bombshell, becomes a real test for Nic and Cierra’s bond.

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 are released daily except Wednesdays on Peacock. Each episode continues to add fresh drama, new connections, and unexpected pairings.

