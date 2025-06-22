How Did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Spark New Tension Between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Find Out

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly going through a difficult period in their relationship, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s upcoming wedding adding to the strain. The couple, who have been together since 2016 and engaged since 2019, are facing disagreements on multiple fronts, including Perry’s recent space trip and who will attend the Bezos-Sánchez wedding in Venice on June 24.

According to Daily Mail sources, Perry was left hurt after Bloom dismissed her spaceflight with Blue Origin as 'cringeworthy' and 'embarrassing'. The April 2025 flight was organized by Lauren Sánchez, and although Perry had hoped Bloom would support the experience, he reportedly said, “The whole thing looked ridiculous.” An insider from Perry’s side added, “Imagine going to space, motherf****** space, and your partner isn’t impressed.”

Why is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding causing tension?

Now, as Bloom gets ready to attend the three-day Bezos-Sánchez wedding celebration, Perry is noticeably absent from the guest list. TMZ reports that Perry has 'prior commitments', as she continues her world tour in Australia. However, a source revealed, “It goes deeper than that.”

“Katy feels like they’re really her friends more than his,” the insider said. “And yet he’s the one going to the wedding. She feels like it’s a ‘f*** you’ to her from him.”

Another point of tension is the fact that Bezos and Sánchez made the Blue Origin space trip possible for Katy Perry. “He complains about her going to space and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it happen,” the source added. They added that it’s difficult for her to accept.

The couple is also struggling with career-related issues. Perry’s latest album 143, received poor reviews, with critics calling it 'reductive' and 'AI-generated'. A source told PEOPLE the album has caused tension in her relationship with Bloom. Her Lifetimes world tour is also seeing slow ticket sales in some regions, leading to increased online criticism.

Adding to the stress, Perry recently shared personal photos and stories about their relationship online, including topless snaps of Bloom, despite their past agreement to keep things private. This has reportedly frustrated Bloom, who feels Perry is using their personal life to manage public backlash.

A second source close to Orlando Bloom shared that he feels Katy has changed over the past year and that he’s grown frustrated. According to the source, Bloom had advised her against releasing the album, taking the space trip, and going on tour, but she chose to go ahead with all of it.

From his perspective, he fell in love with who she truly is, but believes this past year has brought out a side of her that he finds difficult. He simply wants her to be happy, authentic, and to take a moment to enjoy the life she has built.

