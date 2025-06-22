KPop Demon Hunters: Who is Ahn Hyo Seop? Know About Husky Voice Actor For Jinu in Latest Netflix Animated Fil

KPop Demon Hunters is receiving a lot of love from the masses for its unexpectedly interesting progression, rising on the top of 22 regions in the world on Netflix. An animated series directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, it brings the former’s vision to the screen. While the artwork itself has received praise globally, it’s the voice actor for the character Jinu who has caught the attention of the fans. K-drama star Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his roles in Business Proposal, Dr. Romantic (1 and 2), and Lovers of the Red Sky, is being talked about a lot.

Born on April 17, 1995, Ahn Hyo Seop is Canadian by nationality. Also known as Paul Ahn, he started out as a K-pop idol trainee under JYP Entertainment, famous for birthing teams like Miss A, 2PM, TWICE, and more recently Stray Kids and ITZY. After leaving the agency, he gained training for turning into an actor, working with the project group One O One.

Making his official acting debut in Splash Splash Love to earning fame with Still 17, Ahn Hyo Seop has continued to climd the ladder of popularity with each portrayal. One of his most famous projects continues to be Dr. Romantic, where he played Seo Woo Jin romancing Lee Sung Kyung, who became a household name with her work in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. The two reprised their roles for the sequel, Dr. Romantic 2.

Since then, his global fans have continued to grow in numbers, especially after he took over their screens and hearts in Business Proposal, a cliche but non-cringe K-drama about office romance, alongside Kim Sejeong. His acting as Kang Tae Mu earned him chatter via memes and cheer alike, resulting in one of the most loved Korean romantic comedies in recent times.

Ahn Hyo Seop in Kpop Demon Hunters

Having lived in Ontario for over ten years, Ahn Hyo Seop’s fluency in English seemingly helped him land the role in Kpop Demon Hunters. His past experience with the K-pop world made him the perfect fit for the role of Jinu, the leader of the Korean boy band Saja Boys. The singing for his character has been done by Andrew Choi. Playing a demon fighting against demon hunters from a rival group, Huntrix, the show brings out a variety of content to enjoy.

Ahn Hyo Seop is set to bring the character of Kim Dok Ja to life in the highly anticipated film Omniscient Reader: The Prophet with Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, Jisoo, and more.

