Elio Ending Explained: Why Pixar’s Space Adventure Culminates With Return to Earth and Ode to Belongingness

Pixar’s Elio ends with a heartfelt twist as Elio chooses Earth over the stars, even after earning a spot in the alien-led Communiverse. The film tells the story of a lonely boy named Elio who gets mistaken for Earth’s leader and is pulled into a cosmic adventure that leads to friendship, healing, and hope. Here's what the ending really means.

Why did Elio choose family over the Communiverse

At the end of Elio, the young boy is finally offered a permanent place in the Communiverse, a council of advanced alien species. But instead of staying, Elio turns down the offer and returns to Earth with his Aunt Olga. This is a huge shift from the beginning, where Elio felt unwanted on Earth and desperately wanted to escape. His return shows how much he’s grown.

The film’s main conflict revolves around Lord Grigon, an alien warlord who lashes out after being rejected by the Communiverse, as per ScreenRant. In the final act, Elio returns with Grigon’s son, Glordon, who is cold and unresponsive. Shocked by his son’s condition, Grigon removes his armor and saves him.

Glordon then tells his father he doesn’t want to be a warrior like him. Grigon replies that even though he doesn’t understand him, he will always love him. He apologizes to Elio and releases the ambassadors he had imprisoned.

What happens to the Clone and Olga?

While Elio is in space, a clone of him lives on Earth to cover his absence. Olga suspects something is wrong. She investigates and confirms it’s a clone when she lifts his eyepatch and finds no eye underneath. Eventually, the clone melts into goop but gives Elio a thumbs up before disappearing.

Olga’s role becomes crucial, and by the end, she’s more than just Elio’s aunt, she’s his anchor. She even risks everything to help him return to the Communiverse.

In the final scene, the Communiverse hovers above Earth. Everyone at the Air Force base sees it, including characters like Bryce and Gunther. This confirms that Earth now knows about alien life, setting the stage for possible sequels.

Elio promises that this isn’t goodbye. His new friendship with Glordon and growing bond with Olga hint at more stories to come, on Earth and beyond.

