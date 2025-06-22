2025 Kids’ Choice Awards TOP 5 Moments: Rihanna’s Powerful Speech, Benny Blanco’s Win With Fiancée Selena Gomez and More

The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was a fun, slime-filled night that celebrated some of the biggest names in music and film. But beyond the green goo and star-studded winners, several heartfelt moments stood out. From Rihanna’s inspiring video message to Benny Blanco’s speech about dreams. Here are the five best moments from the June 21 event held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Rihanna shares powerful words during pregnancy

Rihanna accepted the Icon Award via a pre-recorded video message. Though she couldn’t attend in person due to her pregnancy, the singer used the opportunity to inspire the young audience.

“I just want to take this moment to remind all of you that wherever you are right now is significant and crucial to where you are about to go,” she said. “Own your space in this world and know that you are chosen for greatness.” Her powerful words were a standout in a show otherwise packed with light-hearted fun.

Sabrina Carpenter wins big and thanks fans

Sabrina Carpenter had a major night, taking home three awards: Favorite Album for Short n’ Sweet, Favorite Female Breakout Artist, and Favorite Song for Taste.

“This is so special to me,” Carpenter said. “I’ve always wanted one of these ever since I was a little girl. I just can’t thank each and every one of you enough for voting. I will continue to make these clean versions of these songs for you, and I’m so grateful that you’re listening.”

Benny Blanco wins for Bluest Flame with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco picked up the Favorite Viral Song award for Bluest Flame, a collaboration with his fiancée, Selena Gomez, who did not attend the ceremony.

Wearing an Aerosmith T-shirt, Benny said, “I’ve always wanted one of these since I was a kid and I just want to tell you guys, dream anything you can, as big as you can because…you guys can do anything you want.”

Auli’i Cravalho delivers a message on inclusion

Auli’i Cravalho accepted the award for Favorite Female Animated Voice for Moana 2. In her speech, she touched on the film’s themes, including one that felt especially timely.

“Our first film taught us the importance of righting the imbalance between man and nature and the second film tells us how important it is to welcome people from faraway shores,” she said. Her message resonated as one of the few political moments of the night.

Jack Black gets slimed twice

Jack Black was honored with the King of Comedy Award and also won Favorite Movie Actor for A Minecraft Movie. After receiving the comedy award from his Nacho Libre co-stars Ana de la Reguera and Héctor Jiménez, Black said, “Viva Mexico,” acknowledging their roots.

He then played along as he was slimed, not once, but twice. “Are you kidding me? I didn’t see that coming. You got me,” he said, staying in place for the second sliming.

