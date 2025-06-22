Eric Dane Juggles Relationships With 3 Women Amid ALS Battle: All About Ex-Wife, GF and Mystery Woman

Euphoria star Eric Dane made headlines this week after showing up at the Countdown premiere with filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff. The two were seen holding hands and exchanging smiles at the event, sparking questions about Dane’s current relationship status.

The outing came just months after Dane shared emotional comments about his estranged wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart. To complicate things further, a third woman, Priya Jain, who has reportedly been dating Dane since 2024, was said to be blindsided by the public appearance with Shirtcliff.

Advertisement

Eric Dane has reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship with director and photographer Janell Shirtcliff for over three years. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two care deeply for each other. A source told the outlet, “Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him.”

Shirtcliff is currently working on two films, Generation Angst (in pre-production) and Triton (in post-production), according to her IMDb profile. Her support seems to have taken on new meaning since Dane revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Is Priya Jain still in the picture?

But Shirtcliff isn’t the only woman linked to Dane. Priya Jain, a 27-year-old actress, reportedly started dating Dane in summer 2024, and they became exclusive in November. A Page Six source claimed, “They never broke up.”

Jain and Dane were seen together as recently as last weekend, and she has reportedly spent almost every night at his house. The pair even have matching tattoos. According to the source, Jain was 'blindsided' by Dane’s public appearance with Shirtcliff.

Advertisement

Dane also maintains a strong bond with his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, whom he married in 2004. She filed for divorce in 2018 but requested a dismissal of the petition in March 2025, without prejudice, meaning she can refile later.

Despite their complicated past, including a widely publicized 2009 leaked bathtub video, Dane spoke warmly about Gayheart during his recent Good Morning America appearance. “I call Rebecca. I talk to her every day,” he said, while fighting back tears. “She is probably my biggest champion, my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her.”

While Dane and Gayheart continue to co-parent their daughters and stay emotionally close, his relationship with Shirtcliff seems to be rekindled, at least publicly. Meanwhile, Jain’s camp insists there was no breakup and that their relationship was still ongoing, making Dane’s love life anything but clear.

For now, it seems Dane is leaning on those closest to him as he faces his ALS diagnosis. Whether he is officially dating Shirtcliff or Jain remains uncertain, but both women, along with Gayheart, appear to be part of his life in different ways.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Angelina Jolie Accused of 'Haunting' Brad Pitt After Finalizing Years-Long Divorce? Find Out F1: The Movie Connection