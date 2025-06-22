What Does JK Rowling Think of Upcoming HBO Harry Potter Series? Author Reveals Shocking Reaction to First 2 Episodes

Ahead of the anticipated release of HBO’s series adaptation of the Harry Potter books, author and mastermind J.K. Rowling has reacted to the production’s first two episodes. In an update on her X account, the creator of the series has hinted at the high-quality work that fans of the Wizarding World can expect in its release. She has praised the writing for the show, calling it ‘so so, so good’.

Advertisement

As more and more featured actors are confirmed in the show, it becomes important to note that the popularity has not died down for the characters. The original writer herself, J.K. Rowling, has taken to her social media to praise the production. Writing, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

How will J.K. Rowling be involved in HBO’s Harry Potter series?

While the baseline of the program remains the seven books that have taken over fantasy fanatics since their release in the 90s, through to today, J.K. Rowling herself is not penning down the entire production herself. On being asked about her involvement, she settled down the rumors with, “No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.” While her definition of ‘working closely’ is not yet known, it is expected that she would be quite hands-on with her suggestions and modifications to the storyline, what with it being her self-created magical realm.

Advertisement

The stories have not only spawned into box office hit films, but also taken form in plays, with the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway adaptation bringing on original cast member Tom Felton to reprise his role of Draco Malfoy as he plays the older version of his character. Some very crucial roles have been cast so far, with John Lithgow playing Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The casting for the main roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley has also been fixed. Details like the filming schedule are yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Series Will Not Reflect J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views, Says HBO