'She Was Tough': Charmed Cast Members Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Shannen Doherty At 90s Con

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shannen Doherty, who passed away battling breast cancer, was remembered by her former co-actors including Brian Krause, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Dorian Gregory, and Drew Fuller along with Brian Austin Green. They spoke about her on the House of Halliwell podcast during the 90s Con.

On September 14, Saturday, Green shared on podcast, that it sucked and Shannen was, “f***ing tough. She was tough.” He continued that out of everyone in his life, the late star was the unapologetic one. Green shared that he could see how some people would see it as “brash,” some individuals used to say about Doherty, "She’s a b***h” which drove him “nuts.”

He added that Doherty had the “biggest heart” of everybody he knew and she never had an intention to hurt anyone and Doherty truthfully believed in what it was she believed.

Her former co-star, Gregory expressed that she often shared happiness. He added that the “beauty and vibrancy” of the late actress was something that left him speechless.

He continued that Doherty left them with “cherish every second of everyone you're surrounded by and you love. That's such a gift.” Rose McGowan shared that the Beverly Hills 90210 actress has a “heart of a g****** lion.” she further called her a “powerhouse” and reflected on them meeting for the first time.

She said that witnessing how both of them had navigated their ways when other people tarnished their reputation and made a box they could not get out of and it was nothing about who they were as individuals. McGowan shared that could not prove it to people. McGowan further expressed that what Doherty did for her that was incredible to witness was she continued engaging with people and moving ahead.

Apart from them, multiple members of the audience also shared their respective experiences with Doherty and talked about how she lent an ear to listen to their stories and how inspiring she was as an individual.

Doherty, who after many years of fighting breast cancer passed away on July 13. This heartbreaking news was confirmed by her publicist Leslie Sloane.

