'She's A Rockstar': Kate Moss Sends Netizens Into A Frenzy Walking The Runway At 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kate Moss made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Show in NYC on Tuesday, October 15, and left everyone in awe as she graced the runway for the premium lingerie brand.

The 50-year-old veteran model strutted down the ramp in a daring all-black lace cover-up over a matching bra and underwear set, accessorizing her glamorous look with the quintessential VS feather angel wings and black stilettos. Her luscious blonde locks were styled straight, while her eyes were highlighted with dark eyeshadow that complemented her nude lips.

The model’s mesmerizing catwalk on Tuesday reminded us why she is and will always be the queen of the modeling world, prompting us to search the internet to validate our feelings. Below is what we found:

“She’s Kate Moss and she’s a rockstar trapped in a supermodel’s body,” one X user commented, while another added, “Yo seeing Kate Moss on the VS runway was a gagg.” A third Moss admirer echoed the same sentiments as the second X user, writing, “WTF KATE MOSS ON THE VS RUNWAY!! GAGGED!”

Other X comments we found mention-worthy can be explored below!

Moss took the VS stage shortly after her 22-year-old daughter, Lila, made her grand debut at the extravagant event. Lila wore a pink sheer bra with silver star patterns, matching underwear, and a fringed jacket. A silver body chain adorned her torso, adding a captivating touch to her first Victoria’s Secret look.

Advertisement

Kate is no stranger to sharing the spotlight with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo appeared alongside each other in a Fendi campaign only earlier this year.

Last year, they adorned the cover of the British Vogue for the magazine’s December issue. At the time, Lila opened up about taking up modeling as her career, saying Moss fully supported her decision to follow in her footsteps. However, Lila jokingly mentioned that her mother didn’t offer much guidance on learning to walk the runway, simply advising her to "feel her steps."

She also told the outlet that watching Lila establish her career took her back to the ‘90s when she was starting out in the industry.

ALSO READ: Cher Takes Over 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Stage To Perform THESE Hit Tracks; Find Out