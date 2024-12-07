‘She’s The Greatest...’: Billie Eilish Channels Her Fan Girl Moment After Learning That Rihanna Wants To Collaborate With Her

Billie Eilish has been made aware that Rihanna would want to collaborate with her. While the news is huge for the fans of the musicians, the former has the exact same reaction as any of those who believe the Barbadian star to be their idol.

In conversation with Complex, the Oscar-winning singer revealed that she was shocked to first learn that the Dimonds crooner has listed her on the list of her dream collaborators. Eilish went on to state that she first thought someone had been pranking on her with an AI.

While speaking to the podcast host, the young artist shared, "I've never met Rihanna.” She further added, "She's literally my idol. She's the greatest of all time. She's my complete dream collab. I don't even answer that question when people are like, 'Who would you like to collaborate with?' But I always think Rihanna.”

Further speaking of her thoughts about the collaboration news with Rihanna, the musician said, “I'm not going to say that, though! Why would I say that?! It's not real. I would think, like, 'She probably doesn't even like me.' I've never heard from her and I've never had any interaction with her, so why would I have ever even thought about it?"

As the Stay singer sat down to talk with Access Hollywood, she revealed to the media portal about planning a song with Eilish.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Becomes Spotify's Number One Global Top Artist For Second Time In Row With 26.6 Billion Streams

Meanwhile, Rihanna too had a reciprocated reaction to the news of the Grammy-nominated singer going gaga over the big potential collab. She went on to say, "Billie Eilish knows me? Billie is the anticoolest girl ever. In my mind, she doesn’t listen to commercial music. I feel like she’s just creating her diary vocally. You can feel like she’s just zoned into who she is and what she’s experiencing and what she’s feeling."

Advertisement

Moreover, the Grammy-winning star told Complex that when she got to know that the Stay singer wished to collaborate with her again, her reaction was, "'Well, b----, I've been sitting here this whole time!' What the f--- is she even talking about? Honestly. What do you mean, 'If only?!' It's, like, as if I've been saying, 'No.' Rihanna! Riri!? I'll literally do anything you want. That's insane."

On the other hand, Eilish has been nominated for seven Grammy awards this year.

ALSO READ: ‘Whole World Of Body Problems’: Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Obsession With Brandy Melville And How It Impacted Her Self-Image