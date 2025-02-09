Shōgun Season 2 Release Plans: Co-Creator Confirms Script Complete; Says 'People Are Going to Be Surprised'

Shōgun season 2 is moving forward as co-creator Justin Marks confirms that the scripts are officially complete. The FX historical drama, based on James Clavell’s novel, was initially planned as a limited series but was renewed for two more seasons after its success.

Speaking to Deadline at the Critics Choice Awards, Marks revealed that the writers' room has finished, and production planning is now underway.

"We’re coming out of the writers’ room now. We’re also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this," Marks said. He also teased that season 2 will start with some unexpected twists.

Marks hinted that the second season will bring surprises from the very beginning. "I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two," he said.

Shōgun Season 1 closely followed Clavell’s book, focusing on English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) and powerful daimyo Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada).

However, with no second novel as a direct source, season 2 is expected to introduce new storylines. Marks also mentioned they are considering future stories, which could hint at potential seasons beyond the already confirmed season 3.

Advertisement

Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Lord Toranaga, is confirmed to return and is also involved as a producer. The creative team is working closely with him to ensure historical and cultural accuracy remains a priority in season 2.

FX has not yet announced which other cast members will return, but more updates are expected as production moves forward. Given the success of the first season, the show’s creators are likely being careful in maintaining the high standard set by the series.

With scripts completed, the next step is planning for production. Marks did not confirm a filming schedule, but season 1 took over a year to shoot due to its detailed historical settings and practical effects. Season 2 will likely require a similar timeline, meaning a release date is still uncertain.

ALSO READ: Apple Cider Vinegar: What is True Story Behind Belle Gibson, The Influencer Who Faked Cancer? Find Out