Shogun Actor Cosmo Jarvis Gets Roped in For Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Joining Tom Holland, Matt Damon And More

Shogun star Cosmo Jarvis has been roped in to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming cinematic piece, The Odyssey. The new development in the cast took place while the movie was being filmed in Morocco. Jarvis played the role of Anjin-San in the critically acclaimed show and has joined the team, which will next head to Sicily for shooting.

Apart from taking the director’s chair, Nolan will also be producing the film alongside Emma Thomas. Meanwhile, the storyline of the upcoming movie is based on Greek mythology, showcasing the return of Odysseus back home after the Trojan War.

The film will bring out various elements of history and the dangers faced by the King of Ithica during his journey back.

Moreover, the reports suggest that Nolan will direct the movie using the advanced IMAX technologies.

As fo the cast members, the actors who have been included to play the major roles in the film include Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, Elliott Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee and Corey Hawkins.

Nolan’s next will be hailed by Universal Studios. The production house announced the movie last year with a social media post that read, “Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.”

It further stated, “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

As for Jarvis, the actor’s performance in Shogun was heavily lauded by the critics and the audience. He will also appear alongside Robert De Niro in the gangster epic, The Alto Knights.