Sia Secretly Welcomed Third Baby Before Divorce from Dan Bernad; Court Documents Reveal

Singer Sia became a mother of three earlier this year. According to divorce documents, the musician welcomed a baby named Somersault Wonder Bernad on March 27, 2024. This is her first child with her estranged husband, Dan Bernad.

As per PEOPLE, Sia filed for divorce from Bernad on March 18, 2025, after nearly two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. In the filing, she requested legal and physical custody of Somersault but is open to Bernad having visitation rights. She has also asked the court not to grant spousal support to Dan Bernad.

Sia and Bernad kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in May 2023, with only six guests in attendance. However, their marriage was short-lived, as Sia filed for divorce less than two years later.

The singer, known for her privacy, has not publicly commented on the divorce or the birth of her third child. The news only surfaced through legal documents related to the divorce proceedings.

Before welcoming Somersault, Sia adopted two teenage boys in 2019. Both were 18 at the time and close to aging out of the foster care system. Speaking to InStyle in 2020, she shared, “I wanted to be a mom my whole entire life.”

She revealed that she struggled with infertility and had undergone in vitro fertilization treatments during her previous marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. “Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn't able to use them,” she said.

Sia decided to adopt after watching the 2016 HBO documentary Foster. One of the boys in the film caught her attention, leading her to adopt him.

When he asked if his friend from the group home could also live with them, she agreed, as she had two spare bedrooms. Later, she discovered that the boys were not related but had developed a strong bond while in foster care.

Sia has shown interest in fostering infants in the future. In a past interview with Vogue Australia, she mentioned that her next plan was to foster babies, possibly those whose mothers were struggling with addiction. She shared that she wanted to care for them until their mothers could recover or an adoptive home was found.