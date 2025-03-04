"I'm Focusing On Me" Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Enters Her ‘Single Era’ Following Split from Boyfriend Tino Klein

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley has revealed that she is officially in her ‘single era’ following her breakup with former lawyer and motorsports aficionado Constantin ‘Tino’ Klein. The pair had been together since 2022, with Ashley previously sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Ashley, who also starred in Sex Education, confirmed her relationship with Klein in February 2023 after weeks of speculation. The couple made their first public appearance at the BAFTAs, where Ashley was seen affectionately kissing Klein on the cheek. Fans eagerly followed their romance as they attended high-profile events together, including the JACQUEMUS fashion show in June 2023 and various London gatherings.

However, speaking on Woman’s Hour while promoting her new film Picture This, Ashley revealed that she has been single since January 2025. She reflected on this new chapter, saying, "It’s kind of ironic I'm promoting a rom-com, and as of January this year, I've been entering my single era. So I'm focusing on me, my work, and my inner confidence."

Despite the breakup, Ashley remains grateful for her journey, particularly the impact of Bridgerton on her career. She described the show as life-changing, saying, "It’s something I’ll cherish forever. It opened so many doors for me and hopefully more for women who look like me."

Klein, who studied law at King’s College London before shifting gears to the high-speed world of motorsports, had previously kept a low profile despite his relationship with Ashley. A known ‘petrolhead,’ he left his legal career in 2020 to work with GP Ice Race, a prestigious motorsports event in Austria.

While Ashley and Klein’s relationship may have come to an end, the actress remains focused on her career and personal growth. With new projects on the horizon, she embraces this next phase with optimism, stating that “a lot of my dreams are coming true.”