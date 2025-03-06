Snow White Live-Action: Disney Scraps UK Premiere Plans to Avoid 'Anti-Woke' Backlash Against Rachel Zegler? REPORT

It seems that the upcoming Disney film– Snow White, starring Rachel Zelgler and Gal Gadot– has been facing a lot of bumps on the road ahead of its release. Now in the latest news, the movie’s grand premiere in the United Kingdom has been scrapped, instead a "handful of tightly controlled press events" will occur, according to an insider who revealed the information to Daily Mail.

The insider reportedly shared, “Disney are already anticipating an anti-woke backlash against Snow White and have reduced the media schedule to just a handful of tightly controlled press events.”

The source also told the publication, “That is why they have taken the highly unusual step not to host a London premiere for the film and are minimising the amount of press questions that Rachel Zegler gets.”

The upcoming project has been the subject of heavy criticism for quite some time. Many individuals on various social media platforms have bluntly and candidly been vocal about the issues that according to them are problematic.

Among the backlash over multiple issues, people questioned Zegler (who’s reportedly half Colombian and half Polish) being cast for playing the titular character– Snow White in the upcoming film, as per Daily Mail’s article.

Many also called out Zegler’s answers to the questions that were asked her about the same role during many interviews. The venture garnered criticism for not including 'Seven Dwarfs' in the title as well. Back when the trailer for the film was out last year, may also slammed the movie for overusing CGI.

The Disney project was originally supposed to be out in 2024, but its release date was reportedly pushed ahead because of 2023 SAG AFTRA.

The brand new Disney project- Snow White is slated to be released on March 21, 2025.