Will There Be a New Shadow the Hedgehog Manga? All We Know Amid Mini4King Artist Yuki Imada’s Announcement

Sonic the Hedgehog, a beloved character in gaming and pop culture, has gained a significant reputation thanks to SEGA. The character has appeared in live-action films and memes, and now Shadow the Hedgehog is set to release a new manga.

Shadow the Hedgehog is getting a new manga, and we have the group at Corocoro Comics to thank. A new report from Japan has confirmed Corocoro Comics will start publishing this new title in September. Little about the project is known, such as its staff, but Shadow the Hedgehog is hardly a stranger. The character is one of Sonic's most famous friends, and his new manga comes at the perfect time.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is set to launch in October 2024, marking the next installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. The game will follow Shadow the Hedgehog's adventures during Sonic Generations, with Black Doom set to loom ahead. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the edgy hero.

Sonic the Hedgehog's latest game, Shadow the Hedgehog, is a significant addition to the franchise, and it's fitting that it receives a manga. This marks the first time the IP has been gifted a manga, starting with Sonic the Hedgehog Story Comic in 1991. The latest game, Shadow the Hedgehog, is set to compete in the industry, so fans should stay tuned for more updates from Corocoro Comics.

Shadow the Hedgehog will debut its first manga chapter in CoroCoro Comics magazine on Sept. 13, 2024. It is expected to be available on the CoroCoro Comics website for free on the same day. The upcoming Shadow the Hedgehog manga has no English release details, leaving fans waiting for an English translation. The series will feature artwork by Yuki Imada, known for their work on Mini 4 King, and the tone for the series remains to be seen. Fans can check out the pages in Japanese but may be left waiting for an English translation.

Sonic games are unique video games with recurring elements like a ring-based health system, level locales, and fast-paced gameplay. Players aim to stop Eggman's world dominance and navigate levels with springs, slopes, bottomless pits, and vertical loops. Later games added a large cast of characters, including Miles Tails Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, and Shadow the Hedgehog.

The franchise has crossed over with other video game franchises like Mario & Sonic, Sega All-Stars, and Super Smash Bros. Sonic also includes comic books, animated series, live-action film series, and toys like Lego construction sets.

Sonic the Hedgehog is Sega's flagship franchise and one of the bestselling video game franchises, selling over 140 million units by 2016 and grossing over USD 5 billion as of 2014. Series sales and free-to-play mobile game downloads totaled 1.6 billion as of 2023. The Genesis Sonic games have been described as representative of the culture of the 1990s and listed among the greatest of all time.

Although later games, notably the 2006 game, received poorer reviews, Sonic is influential in the video game industry and is frequently referenced in popular culture. The franchise is known for its fandom, which produces unofficial media such as fan art and fangames.

