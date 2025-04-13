Sophie Turner Wants to BEAT Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft in Tomb Raider Adaptation; Source Calls it 'Gritty and Violent'

Sophie Turner is set to return to the screens as Lara Croft in the upcoming streaming adaptation of the 2001 film, Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie. The Game of Thrones star has been going through intense training and screen combats to fit in the role perfectly and perform better than the role was originally portrayed.

The sources close to the British native revealed to Life & Style that the actress had had the experience of putting up a fight on screen, as she has previously shot action sequences in GoT and the X-Men movies.

An insider close to Turner revealed to the media portal that “Sophie is going to town with the training for this movie, and she’s already extremely experienced with screen combat, stunts, and extreme costumes and special effects, thanks to her years in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes.”

They further added, “But she’s getting into even better shape for this job and sharpening all of her skill sets.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming series, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, is being hailed by the Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The actress, apart from being the producer, will also be penning the script for the show.

The original Lara Croft movie went on to become a big hit amongst the audiences and the critics. Speaking highly about the cinematic piece, Jolie, at the time of the release of the film, said that it was a great adventure to be on the sets of Tomb Raider, with all the action sequences.

Further in their conversation with the media portal, the source close to Turner revealed that the actress is the first English native to be portraying the role of Lara Croft in the live-action adaptation of the hit film. They continued to reveal, “That’s a big deal and Sophie knows that gives her a special edge compared to Angelina and Alicia.”

Further details about the upcoming show will be rolled out by the makers soon.

