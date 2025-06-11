When Will The Devil Wears Prada 2 Start Filming? Emily Blunt Reveals Date and What to Expect

Emily Blunt has confirmed that filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to begin in July. The actress, who played Emily Charlton in the original film, shared the update during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Blunt is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. While she hasn't seen the script yet, the actress did give fans a small teaser about the movie. "It's so weird. I haven't even read a script, I don't know. I'm just like, where is she? I don't know," she said about her character's current situation.

When asked what she hopes for her character Emily, Blunt hinted at possible character development, saying, "Let's hope we remedy [the beef between Emily and Miranda]. I'm not sure. Can you tell I'm skirting the issue? Can you tell I can't tell you anything?"

The film, which is reportedly being produced by Disney, is slated for release on May 1, 2026. While the plot has not been officially confirmed, reports from The Wrap suggest that Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, will be facing challenges due to the decline of magazine publishing. As Runway struggles to stay relevant, she is expected to turn to Emily Charlton, now a powerful executive at a luxury fashion brand, for advertising support.

Here's what we know about the cast and crew so far

Casting hasn't been officially announced, but multiple reports indicate that key original cast members are in talks to return. Meryl Streep is reportedly negotiating her comeback as Miranda. Emily Blunt is also reportedly on board, especially since the sequel's story seems to center around her character's new position in the fashion world.

Anne Hathaway, who played Andy Sachs in the original film, is in talks to return as well, according to Entertainment Weekly. Stanley Tucci, who played the beloved Nigel, is also likely to reprise his role. "I know they're working on it," Tucci told Variety. "If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information."

Director David Frankel, who directed the first movie, is in talks to return, along with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. Wendy Finerman, the original producer, will also be back for the sequel.

