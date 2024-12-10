Star Wars: Skeleton Crew actor Ravi Cabot-Conyers Recalls Facetiming Tom Holland; Says ‘I’ve Always Admired…’

Coming across the celebrities we love or having a chat with them out of the blue seems like a dream, but it surely came true for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ravi Cabot-Conyers, 13, when he FaceTimed Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Ravi, who stars in the project as Wim, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed the time he FaceTimed Holland . This happened because George Cottle, who had previously worked with The Devil All The Time star in the Spider-Man trilogy as a unit director and stunt coordinator, facilitated the call, according to THR.

Ravi, while recalling how the FaceTime call came to fruition, said, “Robert (who stars as Neel) was like, ‘What was it like working with Tom Holland?’ And George Cottle was like, ‘You want me to call him and find out?’ So we called him, and I was so excited.”

He added, “I’ve always admired Tom, and I’m a huge fan. George and Tom were so nice to us that day.” Ravi continued, saying that Holland was on another set when they called him, which made the situation very humorous.

The actor also recalled Cottle saying to them that they picked up stunts faster than the Cherry star, which was humorous as well.

During the interview, Ravi also spoke about his introduction to Star Wars, which has been in existence for almost 50 years.

The actor shared that his first introduction to the franchise was through his father, as he had been watching Star Wars for as long as he could remember. He watched Star Wars: A New Hope for the first time as a child with his brother in the theater.

The performer recalled that his father showed A New Hope to him when he was around five years old, and he liked it because of Luke Skywalker, as the character stood out to him and resonated with him.

Ravi expressed his admiration for Mark Hamill’s performance, saying, “It’s so iconic and intentional, and I’ve always really loved lightsabers. So I’m a huge fan, and it’s always been a huge part of my life.”

Ravi shared that the franchise’s big legacy intimidated him a bit when he initially found out he was going to be leading Skeleton Crew, but he ultimately really enjoyed the experience.

You can catch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

