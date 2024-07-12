Steve Carell Shares His Honest Opinions About Despicable Me 4's 'Gentleminions'

When Minions: The Rise of Gru hit theaters in 2022, it did more than just entertain audiences. It started a unique trend among teenagers. This trend dubbed Gentleminions, saw young fans dressing up in suits to watch the film. It turned a casual movie outing into a viral sensation on TikTok.

This unexpected craze not only added to the film’s impressive box office earnings, nearing $1 billion but also delighted its star, Steve Carell. Let’s take a closer look at what Carell thought of this unique trend.

Embracing the Gentleminions phenomenon

In an interview with RadioTimes.com Carell shared his thoughts on the enduring appeal of the franchise and the new instalment. The Gentleminions trend took off on TikTok, surpassing many with its viral reach. Teens donned formal attire, inspired by the characters, to enjoy the screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Carell recalled, “I was talking to Chris Meledandri, who is the head of Illumination. And we were talking about it when it first started, like, ‘Is this actually a thing or is this, like, a one-off?’” He further claimed that they saw in Texas somewhere, a bunch of kids dressed up in suits going for some early screenings. And that started happening all over.

The impact of Gentleminions on the franchise

Carell appreciated that the Gentleminions trend was genuine, not ironic. He noted, “What I loved about it was that it was not ironic. Those kids had grown up with Despicable Me much like my kids did. And they unironically still love it.” This kind of love from fans contributed to the movie’s box office success.

Despite mixed reviews, Despicable Me 4 became a box office hit. The audience loved its colorful animation and hilarious antics. Fans of the series have praised its ability to entertain both young and old alike. They loved how the franchise maintained its legacy of fun-filled adventures.

The fun-filled adventures in Despicable Me 4

In Despicable Me 4, Gru faces off against a new adversary, Maxime le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell. The film introduces Gru’s newest addition to the family, Gru Jr., and explores long-awaited Minion's antics. Reflecting on his more than decade-long journey voicing Gru, Steve Carell shared his excitement.

He was thrilled to collaborate with Will Ferrell, whom he greatly admires for his comedic talent and ability to bring characters to life. Despite not recording together, Carell praised Ferrell’s portrayal noting how his voice transformed for the role. Carell has been voicing the character Gru, a reformed supervillain since the first movie came out in 2010.

The new film marks his sixth time playing the role, though he only had a brief appearance in the first Minions spin-off. In the new movie, Gru faces off against a new enemy, Will Ferell’s French villain Maxime le Mal. Mal has held a grudge against him since their school days at Lycée Pas Bon.

Despicable Me 4 has already been released in UK cinemas on July 12th, 2024.

