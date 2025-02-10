Strangers Things’ Sadie Sink to Play Jean Grey in MCU’s X-Men Reboot? Here’s What Her Costar Joseph Quinn Thinks

A new movie of X-Men is highly anticipated by the die-hards of the franchise. While it is going to be a reboot, fans have already begun their casting, naming actors and actresses who will be perfect for the new mutants, one of which happens to be Sadie Sink, whose casting of Jean Grey was also addressed by Joseph Quinn.

For those who do not know, both Sadie Sink and Joesph Quinn have previously worked together in the science fiction hit by Netflix, Stranger Things.

Recently, opening up about the new casting of the rebooted X-Men, the actor who will be seen playing the Human Torch in the new Fantastic Four film by MCU stated that Sink playing Jean Grey would be a “brilliant” casting.

His words came forth during the recent MEGACON, which was held in Orlando. Moreover, he went on to state that the X-Men reboot should also have the Jonathan Byers actor Charlie Heaton playing the next Logan.

"I think she would be brilliant in that role. Maybe Charlie [Heaton] as Wolverine,” Joseph Quinn mentioned.

Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix or Dark Phoenix, was previously played by Famke Janssen in Fox’s X-Men movies. She played the role for three movies until the 2006 entry, X-Men: The Last Stand.

Later the role was played by Sophie Turner in two prequel outings of X-Men, Dark Phoenix and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Talking about the character of Logan, who is also known as Wolverine, he was recently seen playing the clawed immortal in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Following the success of this outing, he is now rumored to reprise his role in Avengers: Secret Wars. While the news has not been confirmed yet, there is a high chance we might see Jackman in pure violent mode soon.