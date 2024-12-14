Sydney Sweeney Shuts Down Body Critics by Sharing Intense Workout Clip as She Prepares for Christy Martin Biopic

Sydney Sweeney is just getting started, setting foot on new beginnings as she is set to drop jaws with her Christy Martin biopic. The actress from Anyone But You recently addressed tough comments by body critics as she shared a social media post that might have shut everyone's mouth who has been judging her.

Taking to Instagram, Sydney Sweeney took an intriguing approach and uploaded footage that not only showed what people had been commenting about her transformation and her body but also how hard she is actually working for her next outing.

The Euphoria actress shared footage that at first showed a lot of comments that read the harsh words of body critics. However, the same footage then showed Sydney Sweeney intensely working out and preparing her lats, biceps, and legs for the role of Christy Martin.

In the footage that showed her preparing for the portrayal, each of her followers was amazed as the actress could be noticed flipping giant tires at night, hitting the gym, and also learning a few tricks of boxing.

In the social media video clip, the actress from Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is even noticed doing knuckle push-ups, being inside the ring, and throwing some real hard jabs and crosses.

Meanwhile, Sweeney could also be seen dodging the punches, having the same velocity, and then flaunting her rear delt, biceps, and arm size. In this video, Sydney Sweeney could even be seen doing hyperextensions, cable curls, and more.

Lili Reinhart, who is known for her portrayal of Betty Cooper in Riverdale, commented under Sydney Sweeney’s post, “It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of sh*t with comments like that.”

The biopic of Christy Martin is being directed by David Michôd and will star Ben Foster, Ethan Embry, Merritt Weaver, and Katy O'Brien alongside Sweeney.



