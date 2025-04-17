Euphoria Season 3 to Have Cassie and Nate Getting Married? Leaked Sydney Sweeney Clip From Set Hints at Major Twist

Euphoria Season 3 is currently in production, and a viral fan-captured video, seemingly from the set, is dropping major spoilers!

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the Emmy-winning drama series, was seen walking down the aisle, dressed in a fitted wedding gown, in some leaked photos and videos circulating on Twitter. The aisle featured the intertwined initials "C" and "N," the latter hinting at the groom being Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

Alanna Eubach, who plays Suze Howard in the show, was also seen in the viral clip. Donning a red high-neck dress with a thigh-high slit, Eubach was seen standing at the end of the aisle. Even though Elordi cannot be seen in the viral clip, he was photographed in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the show is being filmed.

In another sneak peek going viral online, Zendaya, who plays the role of Rue, was seen shooting an intense scene with Spanish actress Priscilla Delgado. The pair appeared to be in a heated argument on the street.

In Season 3, Zendaya will return as Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer as Jules. Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Dominic Fike, and Chloe Cherry will also reprise their roles. Meanwhile, Algee Smith, Storm Reid, Barbie Ferreira, and Nika King will not be returning for Season 3, according to Deadline, and Dominic Fike's return remains uncertain.

The new season will also feature a time jump, taking the characters out of high school.

New additions to the cast include Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten, according to some reports.

Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, the hit HBO series has been nominated for 25 Emmy Awards and has won nine, including two Best Actress awards for Zendaya and one for Domingo as Best Guest Actor.

Levinson also received a DGA Award for directing the Season 2 episode Stand Still Like the Hummingbird. Euphoria is also HBO's second-most-watched show since 2004, after Game of Thrones. The Season 2 finale drew over 6.6 million viewers on the platform.

Euphoria Season 3 is expected to release in late 2025 or in 2026; however, an official release date has not been announced yet.

