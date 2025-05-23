Bhool Chuk Maaf Day 1 Box Office Janhvi Kapoor in Cannes 2025 Deepika Padukone Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes 2025 Aishwarya Rai Aaradhya Cannes 2025 Suniel Shetty The Kapil Sharma Show Aditi Rao Hydari Housefull 5 Trailer Pankaj Tripathi Hera Pheri 3

Will There Be Sequel to Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Anyone but You? Actress Reveals

Sydney Sweeney talks about the possibility of her and Glen Powell's Anyone but You sequel; know what the actress shared.

Sydney Sweeney
Anyone but You became one of the most loved films in the rom-com genre after it was released. Many mainly liked the onscreen pair, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. After the film became a hit, it's only natural for fans to expect its sequel.

Now the actress spoke about the same during her conversation with the Empire outlet. Elaborating on the possibility of a follow-up to the 2023-released venture, Sweeney mentioned that one will have to “wait and see.”

The Euphoria star told the publication, “You’ll just have to wait and see. It’s not a no, and it’s not a yes. It’s a, ‘I don’t have an answer that I can say for you’.” 

For the unversed, the movie’s plot revolves around Beatrice and Ben, who have a really good first date, but their attraction turns cold. A major twist happens when they unexpectedly reunite at a wedding in Australia.

Apart from Sweeney and Powell, the films also feature a talented group of actors, including Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, Mia Artemis, Charlee Fraser, Darren Barnet, Rachel Griffiths, and many others.

For the unversed, a while after the film was released, The Handmaid’s Tale actress and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, reportedly parted ways. She was also seen attending Top Gun: Maverick actor’s sister's wedding in Texas, according to the reports.

After their reported split, Sweeney and Davino were seen together in April in Los Angeles, per the source close to the actress, who shared this information with People magazine. 

The source stated, “This wasn't just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future. They still have things to figure out." The insider added that The White Lotus star’s “mind is very much on work, though. She's doing well.”

Latest Articles