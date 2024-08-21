Taylor Swift Breaks THIS Michael Jackson Record at the Wembley Stadium; Singer Thanks Her Fans

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record. During her August 20 Eras Tour concert, the musician became the first artist to perform eight times at Wembley Stadium. The Grammy-winning star broke pop star Michael Jackson’s 35-year-old record when he performed at the venue for seven nights.

Swift was joined by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch on the concluding night of her European leg. As the singer showed gratitude to the audience for their love, the BBC broke the news that Swift was making history.

The reporters at BBC News shared, "You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour.” They further added, "We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it." As Swift performed on the stage of Wembley Stadium, she showed off a bright smile, while Antonoff joined her with a guitar.

The duo crooned to the lyrics of Death by a Thousand Cuts from her Lover album and Getaway Car from the Reputation album. Meanwhile, Welch and Taylor performed Florida together for the first time.

During her concert, the musician addressed the crowd by introducing them to Antonoff "I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative [forces].” She further added, "I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he's here tonight."

Swift also claimed that some of her favorite songs, which also won Grammy awards, were produced by Jack Antonoff.

Since the beginning of the Eras Tour in 2023, various celebrities have attended the concerts at multiple venues. One of the actresses to grace the event was Meg Ryan. The You’ve Got Mail star put up a post on Instagram calling Swift a “Queen.” The caption read, “Last night at Wembley… WOW. Thank you, @taylorswift, You’re hands down the Queen!”

Meanwhile, the Midnights singer is set to take her Eras Tour next to the U.S., where she will be joined by Gracie Adams.

The singer will be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on October 18.

