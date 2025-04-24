Taylor Swift Doesn’t Want to Be Pulled Into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Legal Fight; Source Reveals

Taylor Swift may be pulled into a legal battle between her close friend Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni. According to reports, Swift is one of two celebrities expected to be subpoenaed in the ongoing dispute. The second is Hugh Jackman, who starred alongside Ryan Reynolds, Blake’s husband, in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. While neither Swift nor Jackman has been officially served, both are on the list of potential witnesses.

The legal case stems from Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star and the director of It Ends With Us. Blake has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claims he retaliated by spreading false information about her. In response, Baldoni filed a USD 400 million countersuit, alleging defamation and extortion by Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Although her name has come up in the case, sources say Taylor Swift wants no involvement. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Taylor does not want to be involved in Blake’s legal battle with Justin. She and Travis have been laying low, traveling, and enjoying some time off and quiet time together.”

Swift has not commented publicly on the case, and her legal team has not confirmed any plans regarding a possible subpoena. For now, she is focused on spending time with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and maintaining a low profile.

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is set to continue for a long time. The court date has been scheduled for March 2026, giving both sides nearly a year to prepare. Blake’s allegations include claims of harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us and a smear campaign she believes was orchestrated by Baldoni afterwards.

Baldoni’s team has denied the accusations. His countersuit claims Blake and Ryan Reynolds attempted to harm his reputation with false claims and tried to pressure him through defamation and extortion.

