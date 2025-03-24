Ryan Reynolds Causes Online Uproar As He Admits to Teaching Daughter Inappropriate Line for Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds recently confessed that he tutored his daughter, Inez, to recite a very improper line in the blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans have slammed the actor, calling the action 'sick and disturbing.'

The confession has ignited widespread criticism from the public and was recalled in light of his and his wife, Blake Lively's ongoing court battles with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, which includes sexual harassment and defamation allegations.

In the Marvel film, Inez, 7, portrays Kidpool, a child character with a wildly foul mouth who says a particularly rough line about Wolverine. She said in the movie, "Hey when I want your opinion, I'll take Wolverine's d*** out of your mouth."

She had been hesitant to utter the line, Reynolds said. However, she went along after he suggested she might be replaced if she refused. Speaking all things behind-the-scenes for Deadpool & Wolverine's Deadpool Corps scene in 2024, Ryan told director Shawn Levy, who revealed that he coached his daughter to say the line, adding that he should be awarded the Best Father of the Year award.

He confessed to taking her through a series of takes — reportedly between 70 and 500 — before they ended up with the one they were looking for. Director Shawn Levy, who accompanied Reynolds on the commentary track about the making of the film, also conceded the discomfort of the scene.

The online backlash was quick and severe. Many people called it 'sickening' and 'perverted.' One fan said, "It really diabolical for him as her father." Another said, "Wow! That is unbelievable. Whatever happened to protecting young children. So sad."

As the legal war between Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni escalates, the backlash against Inez's participation in Deadpool & Wolverine continues to spur controversy regarding the moral limits of engaging children with adult, R-rated material.