Taylor Swift Feels 'Safer' and 'Protected' With Travis Kelce Around; Sources Talk About Their 'Potential Wedding’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been setting relationship goals in Hollywood ever since the duo began dating in late 2023. While Swift is busy with her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans, her boyfriend, Kelce, has been making headlines for expressing how much he misses seeing the Grammy-winning singer during the final leg of her tour.

Sources close to the couple have been talking about the potential wedding between the pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs player. One insider claimed that the couple’s friends have nicknamed Kelce the “protector” of the Anti-Hero singer behind the scenes, and there’s allegedly a countdown to the starry engagement of the duo.

While speaking to Page Six, a source revealed, “Something people don’t really understand—and that’s by design—is how much courage Taylor has.”

Discussing how Swift feels “safe” around the football star, another insider shared, “Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her, and physically, she feels protected by him. She loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”

Amidst ongoing rumors, fans are eagerly awaiting a reunion between Kelce and Swift after the latter concludes her Eras Tour in Vancouver.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Snuggle Up While Enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in New Orleans; See Here

Additionally, sources have stated that the TTPD singer won’t be attending any of Kelce’s games this year, as her safety has been a concern following threats made during her Vienna concerts and other incidents.

An insider close to Swift mentioned to a media portal, “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance.”

Swift spoke out about the terror threats at her concerts, calling them “devastating.” The investigation conducted after the cancellation of the Vienna concert revealed that chemical substances and technical devices had been planted outside the Ernst Happel Stadium, where nearly 30,000 fans were expected to gather.

The Blank Space singer and her boyfriend were last spotted together at Yankee Stadium, where they watched a baseball game, and later at the US Open Tennis Tournament.

ALSO READ: 'Mass Movement Of Joy': Taylor Swift Reflects On First Time She Saw Friendship Bracelets At Eras Tour Shows