Taylor Swift Has Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Mom's Seal of Approval With THIS Sweet Act From Donna After Couple's Florida Date

It seems that Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce, is not afraid to show her support publicly for his son's relationship with Taylor Swift. She seemingly did the same when she liked a certain post that included the NFL star and the songstress.

Donna liked an Instagram post from a fan account that showed her son and the Wildest Dreams singer on a date night, having dinner on Friday, May 23.

In the picture, one could see Swift and the NFL star enjoying their time in a booth together at Harry’s Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach.

The picture of same was shared by professional boxer and MMA fighter, Jose Andes Cortes, on his Instagram story. On the other hand, Mark Morrison also shared a photo of the two lovebirds while chatting on his social media.

But when it comes to Donna, this isn't the first time she has shown her support for the two celebrities' relationship. She and the global pop sensation were photographed sitting with one another as they cheered and chatted at the Chiefs game in 2023. This marked Swift’s first time attending the game.

The duo has been spotted sharing a hug and spending time with each other during several games since that time, per People magazine.

As far as the power couple goes, Swift and Kelce are reportedly “making the most” of their time off following the singer’s Eras Tour conclusion and Super Bowl. An insider revealed to the outlet in A[prile that the couple has been “traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it.”

The source added that the pair is “hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them." The source said that Swift and Kelce were “very serious and in sync.”

The insider stated that both celebrities “value the same things,” and currently they are focusing a lot on “private time out of the spotlight."

