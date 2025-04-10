Taylor Swift ‘Not Given Second Thought’ by Manor Owner During Debut Album Recording; Praises How Her Music ‘Lines Up’

Taylor Swift fans may be surprised to learn that a scenic property in Franklin, Tennessee, played a role in her early music career. The 20-acre Dark Horse Estate, located just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville, was where Swift recorded part of her debut album when she was just 15 years old.

Robin Crow, the longtime owner of the estate, shared the story in an interview with PEOPLE. “At the time, I think I met her once or twice in the couple of weeks that she was recording here, and I never gave it a second thought,” Crow said. “And now, she's the biggest artist in the world.”

The estate includes three private recording studios housed in a timber frame building. This is where Taylor Swift recorded some of her earliest music. Crow, who has owned the property for 31 years, says he’s watched many artists come through the estate, but Swift’s rise was something special.

“I've seen record companies throw so much money behind an artist and nothing will happen,” he said. “Then you have another situation like Taylor Swift, and it's just magic and everything kind of lines up.”

Dark Horse Estate has hosted many other artists over the years. Crow shared that Kings of Leon stayed for over three months to record, while Shawn Mendes was on-site for three weeks and stayed in the mansion.

The 14,000-square-foot mansion, called The Manor, is located on the other side of the property. It features seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, three kitchens, and several living areas. Amenities include a 34-foot-long fireplace, a library, a billiard room, and a media room.

Today, fans can rent The Manor on Airbnb. The property has a two-night minimum stay, with prices starting at USD 4,958 for April. Crow describes the estate as an artistic gathering place where guests can relax and find inspiration. While the space is mostly used by professional musicians, it is also open for retreats, workshops, and private events.

