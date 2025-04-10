Gigi Hadid Details Fun Date With Her And Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai: 'You Can Make Kids...'

Gigi Hadid recently opened up about a memorable evening she shared with her daughter, Khai, at Medieval Times in New Jersey. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the model talked about how her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with singer Zayn Malik, enjoyed every part of the outing.

“Khai got very into it,” Hadid told Fallon. She stated how they planned the visit ahead of time, even watching videos to prepare. “The night before, I'm like, 'Khai, these things are really cool. I think we have to dress up, like, let's go on YouTube and see what Medieval Times is’,” she said.

While the event itself was full of action and fun, one thing stood out to Khai more than anything else: the chicken. Hadid said she was surprised by how much her daughter loved it.

“You can make kids a hundred different things in a week, and we get there and why is her favorite chicken the one at Medieval Times?” she joked. “She ate so much chicken!”

Gigi Hadid mentioned that she wasn’t sure if Khai would be nervous about the swords and everything, but she wasn’t; instead, she fully embraced the experience and was totally into it.

While Khai fully embraced her princess look, Hadid said she kept things simple. She shared that she didn’t dress up in anything over the top and described herself as the princess’ keeper of hand sanitizer, wipes, and crayons.

Hadid and Malik welcomed Khai in September 2020, after dating on and off since 2016. Although they split in 2021 after an alleged dispute involving Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, the two have continued to co-parent respectfully.

Speaking with Vogue, Hadid said that she and Malik had reached a place of love and a sense of camaraderie. She stated that while it's difficult having the world know so much and assume they know everything, their focus remains on raising their daughter together with a great deal of mutual respect.

