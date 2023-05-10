Taylor Swift in Nashville: 5 moments from her remarkable return on the 'Eras' tour

The highly anticipated 'Eras' tour made its way to Nashville on Friday, delivering an impressive 45-song set featuring tracks from 10 albums, and spanning a remarkable three-and-a-half hours. The show drew a massive audience of nearly 70,500, setting a new record for single-night attendance at Nissan Stadium. This concert experience is a must-see for any music lover looking for an unforgettable night of live entertainment.

In the city where her career first blossomed, amidst a frenzied scramble for tickets, Taylor Swift proves she is in a league of her own as an entertainer. With her first major tour in almost five years, the stakes couldn't be higher. Yet, Swift embraces the challenge with her trademark determination and captivates audiences like no other.

Kicking off the highly anticipated tour at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the three-night extravaganza broke records, witnessed breathtaking singalongs, unforgettable duets, and a surprise that could only happen in Music City. Swift's unwavering ambition and keen attention to detail created a spectacle that will be etched in memory long after the final note fades away. It's quite an achievement for the young woman who relocated to Hendersonville twenty years ago, driven by her aspirations of becoming a renowned songwriter.

From the electrifying energy of the crowd to the unexpected announcements, here are five remarkable moments from the opening night of the 'Eras' tour at Nissan Stadium.

Her Marathon Era

Taylor Swift's latest show, "Eras," lives up to its name by covering a wide range of material. The marathon-like performance, spanning nearly three-and-a-half hours and featuring 45 songs from her 10 albums, showcases Swift's prowess akin to iconic rock legends such as Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney.

However, what sets Swift apart is her meticulous choreography, akin to a conductor leading an orchestra or a director crafting a musical. Each element of the show, from the dancers to the band members and set pieces, contributes to the storytelling of the respective "era" being portrayed on stage.

With impressive stage setups and accompanied by her talented dancers, Swift takes her audience on a journey through her discography. The show commences with the vibrant and colorful songs from her 2019 album "Lover," followed by a nostalgic nod to her 2008 release "Fearless," showcased through a sunlit dress. She then delves into a captivating fantasy world inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien for a selection of tracks from her 2020 album "Evermore." Swift seamlessly transitions between these distinct acts, creating a stadium-sized Broadway production. At one moment, the stage bathes in red lighting and backdrops, perfectly capturing the essence of her album "Red." In another, she recreates an intimate fireside ambiance for the folk-infused track "Betty" and other songs from her Grammy Award-winning album "Folklore."

Throughout the performance, Swift adds fresh twists to well-known eras. For instance, during "Blank Space," her backup dancers ride beach cruisers across the stage, injecting playful energy. Additionally, she dedicates ample time to her four most recent albums, including "Anti-Hero," "Bejeweled," and the closing act from the "Midnight's" era.

Her record-breaking era

Taylor Swift extended a warm invitation to numerous companies to join her career-spanning adventure on Friday night. The show garnered an impressive audience of nearly 70,500, setting a new attendance record for a single night at Nissan Stadium. This record surpassed previous concerts and professional sporting events held at the venue.

Expressing her delight, Swift exclaimed, "Oh, my beloved Nashville, you're making me feel incredible right now. Tonight's event has become the most attended in the stadium's history, thanks to the 70,000 of you who decided to join us this evening."

The record-breaking achievement might not stand for long, as Swift has two more shows scheduled for this weekend. It is possible that she will surpass her own record before concluding her stay in the city.

Her Fans' Era

Taylor Swift's dedicated fan base, known as Swifties, showcased their unwavering devotion during her recent concert. They dressed meticulously for the occasion, adorning themselves with bejeweled eyepieces, donning cloaks from head to toe, and sporting snake-covered t-shirts and tie-dye pastels, symbolizing various phases of Swift's illustrious career. Their enthusiasm was unmatched as they passionately sang along to every word, including the extended version of "All Too Well." The crowd remained steadfast in the stands until the very last note echoed through the venue. Swift's ability to captivate her fans extends beyond her songwriting prowess, as she possesses the extraordinary power to cultivate a loyal following that eagerly deciphers her cryptic clues, endures ticketing frenzies, and eagerly anticipates her re-recorded albums.

Each time a new song resonated through the air, the crowd erupted with joy, akin to a group of friends joyously passing around an aux cable during a memorable late-night gathering. Swift herself marveled at the fervor of her audience, describing them as being "on fire" at one point during the concert. Some fans delighted in hearing timeless tracks that dominated the charts before their time, while others reveled in reliving the eras that shaped their formative years. Regardless of the age or background of each individual, the united spirit of Swifties prevailed, forming an electric atmosphere throughout the event.

Her surprise era

During a recent concert, Taylor Swift announced her next album "Taylor's Version" project: "Speak Now," which is set for release on July 7th. Swift surprised the audience with the news and followed the announcement with an acoustic performance of "Sparks Fly," a single from the original 2011 album. The singer also collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers, her "Eras" tour opener, for a performance of their song "Nothing New" from the 2021 release "Red (Taylor's Version)." The two artists expressed their excitement to perform together for the first time in front of a sold-out stadium. Swift hinted at the surprise announcement, saying she enjoys plotting and scheming surprises for her fans.

What surprise songs did she sing on storm-delayed night 3?

The grand finale of her three-night hometown stand was delayed for nearly four-hour due to lightning strikes near the downtown area. Eventually, the show began after 10 p.m., but the second half of the three-and-a-half-hour set was accompanied by a continuous downpour, soaking both the audience and Swift in the open-air venue. Finally, the performance concluded just after 1:35 a.m.

As part of her "Eras" tour, Swift typically surprises the audience with two impromptu acoustic or piano-backed songs that are not on the setlist. During Sunday's performance (or early Monday, if these songs were performed after midnight), she unveiled the following unannounced additions:

"Would've, Could've, Should've," a track from the bonus "3 a.m." edition of Swift's latest album, "Midnights." For this rendition, Swift invited Aaron Dessner, co-writer and producer of indie rock band The National, to join her on stage.

"Mine," a nostalgic single from her 2010 album, "Speak Now." Earlier in the weekend, Swift revealed that "Speak Now" would be her next re-recorded "Taylor's Version" album.

On Saturday also, Swift captivated the audience with performances of "Fifteen" from the album "Fearless" and "Out of the Woods," a single from her 2014 album, "1989."

Her Openers' Era

Phoebe Bridgers made her debut on the "Eras" tour as the main support act on Friday evening. Despite occasional rain showers on the vast stage, the singer-songwriter and her five-piece band delivered an impressive performance, featuring fan-favorite songs like "Kyoto," the heartfelt "Graceland Too," and other tracks from her 2020 album "Punisher."

A delightful surprise awaited the audience during Bridgers' set when she brought out Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, forming the indie supergroup known as Boygenius. Together, they treated the crowd to their latest single, "Not Strong Enough." The three musicians energetically traversed the stage, providing a captivating backdrop for Bridgers' final song of the set, "I Know The End."

Taylor Swift, in her own performance, expressed her enthusiasm for Bridgers' inclusion in the tour, describing her as a brilliant talent, a dear friend, and a source of creative inspiration. Swift was genuinely amazed to have Phoebe Bridgers as part of the tour lineup.

Taylor Swift's Eras tour setlist in Nashville

"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

"Cruel Summer"

"The Man"

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Lover"

"The Archer"

"Fearless"

"You Belong With Me"

"Love Story"

" 'Tis the Damn Season"

"Willow"

"Marjorie"

"Champagne Problems"

"Tolerate It"

"Ready For It?"

"Delicate"

"Don't Blame Me"

"Look What You Made Me Do"

"Enchanted"

"22"

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

"I Knew You Were Trouble"

"Nothing New" (with Phoebe Bridgers)

"All Too Well (10-Minute Version)"

"The 1"

"Betty"

"The Last Great American Dynasty"

"August"

"Illicit Affairs"

"My Tears Ricochet"

"Cardigan"

"Style"

"Blank Space"

"Shake it Off"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Bad Blood"

"Sparks Fly (surprise song)

"Teardrops On My Guitar" (surprise song)

"Lavender Haze"

"Anti-Hero"

"Midnight Rain"

"Vigilante S---"

"Bejeweled"

"Mastermind"

"Karma"

