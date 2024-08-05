Taylor Swift's First Draft Version Of My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Has A Heartbreaking Lyric That Didn't Make It To The Final Cut

On August 3, Taylor Swift surprised her fans by releasing a pre-release version of one of her songs. The 34-year-old 14-time Grammy winner announced on Instagram Stories that she would make "First Draft Phone Memo" versions of selective tracks from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, available for a limited time.

With this offer, fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the songs before they were fully developed for the album. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys is one song in particular that has gained popularity.

The lyrics in the phone memo version are noticeably more sentimental than those in the final album version. Swift sings, "Just say when, I'd play again / He was my best friend down at the sandlot" in the outro of the completed song, which was released on April 19.

Swift recently spoke with iHeartRadio about the emotional depth of her song. It’s about “Being Nobody's Favorite Toy Until They Break You and Then Don't Want to Play with You Again.” She explained that the song, written or co-written by Swift for her album TTPD, tells a story through the eyes of a child's toy.

The song explores how people in relationships can initially value and cherish someone before devaluing and discarding them. This metaphor expresses the feeling of being treasured until one is broken and forgotten.

Swift also stated that a line from an earlier version of the song, which many fans found particularly heartbreaking, was removed. This slower-tempo rendition, which featured only a piano, accurately captured the song's original emotion.

Her explanation highlights the song's main theme, which is the hurt caused by being initially appreciated but then abruptly disregarded. It also conveys the profound sense of loss and betrayal that accompanies such a drastic shift in perspective.

The concept of denial is explored in the song Cassandra. The artist acknowledges that at first, people said a resounding "no," but they anticipate that views will eventually shift. The difficulty of attempting to mend a relationship that appears to be broken but still has potential to be fixed is explored in the song.

Furthermore, three songs—Cassandra, The Black Dog, and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?—that are preliminary "First Draft Phone Memo" versions are currently available for download on Swift's website.

