'Do What You Love': Taylor Swift Honors Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson And Katie Ledecky In Olympics Promo Video 

Taylor Swift is making headlines as her Eras Tour concert performances continue to delight her fans worldwide. The singer recently performed her final show in Warsaw, Poland. During the concert, Swift captivated the sold-out audience by performing a mashup of The Black Dog from The Tortured Poets Department and her hit song Exile from her album Folklore.

On Saturday, August 3, she honored Team USA's athletes, Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky, who all received prestigious medals at the 2024 Olympic Games. According to People magazine, in a new Olympic promotional video, Swift praised these athletes, as the clip featured gymnast Biles, swimmer Ledecky, and sprinter Richardson's moments from the game.

NBC Olympics posted the video on X (Twitter), and alongside the clip, they added a quote from her narration and mentioned, "Katie. Sha'Carri. Simone. They'll never go out of style … #ParisOlympics."

This week, Biles won the gold medal in the individual vault final. Meanwhile, Ledecky made history by earning her ninth Olympic gold medal in the women’s 800-meter freestyle, and Richardson secured a silver medal in the women’s 100-meter final.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Share Their Candid Reactions To Simone Biles’s Win At Paris Olympics 2024; SEE HERE

Her hit song Style played in the background as she began by saying, "Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching, because there is no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow."

Advertisement

As per the outlet, the Bad Blood singer further mentioned, "You do what you love. You love what you do. You believe in your style, whatever it is."

ALSO READ: Swifties Duet With Taylor Swift, Sing Parts Of Bon Iver’s Song Exile During Eras Concert In Warsaw

Taylor Swift concluded, "Katie, Sha’Carri, and Simone, three American stars, three different visions of greatness, tonight in Paris."

In July, another one of her songs ...Ready for It?, was featured in NBC’s promotional video for the Olympic games. At the time, per the outlet, Swift re-shared the clip on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement, noting, "So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes."