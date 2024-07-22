Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Deletes Instagram Apology Post About Trump Assassination Remarks

Trigger Warning: The article references gun violence

Kyle Gass of Tenacious D seems to have removed his apology post concerning his remarks about the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, July 14, a day after the assassination attempt on Trump, Tenacious D were playing a show in Sydney, Australia. It was also Gass’s 64th birthday, and to mark the occasion, Jack Black sang him Happy Birthday on stage and asked him to make a wish. “Don’t miss Trump next time,” Gass said in response. The remark stirred warranted controversy, with an Australian politician getting involved. The actor-musician ultimately had to issue his now-deleted apology.

A look at Kyle Gass’s apology for the Trump assassination attempt remark

“The line I improvised on stage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake,” Gass initially said. “I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused.”

Gass’s apology came after an Australian politician suggested the duo be deported. Now, however, Gass' apology post appears to have been deleted.

Following the controversy, the band canceled the remainder of its tour. Jack Black, who shared the stage with Gass when he made the Trump comments, issued an Instagram statement condemning his bandmate’s remarks while announcing that they are not only pulling the plug on their remaining tour but also putting all future creative plans on hold. The band was supposed to play another six shows in Australia and New Zealand before a series of dates in North America in October.

Other celebrities who reacted to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Prominent Hollywood figures including 50 Cent, M.I.A, Kid Rock, and Freddie Gibbs, all condemned the assassination attempt on the real estate mogul turned politician. Trump heroically escaped a bullet that nixed his left ear as Secret Service snipers took down a 20-year-old assassin last weekend.

And while we are discussing American politics, a noteworthy headline emerged on Sunday, July 21, with Joe Biden's announcement of his withdrawal from the upcoming presidential election and his decision to hand over the candidacy to VP Kamala Harris.

