What Did Tenacious D Say About Donald Trump Assassination Attempt? Find Out As Australian Senator Demands Jack Black And Kyle Gass' Deportation

Rock band Tenacious D, including members Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have been deported!

Ahead of the Australian leg of their Spicy MeatBall Tour, Australian senator Ralph Babet has demanded that the band be deported due to Gass’s insensitive joke about Trump’s recent assassination attempt.

Tenacious D’s Australian tour date has been postponed

On Tuesday, July 16, the comedy rock duo were set to perform in Newcastle Entertainment Center, Australia, as part of their tour. However, the event was canceled at the last minute without any notice.

Later, concert promoter Frontier Touring announced the show’s postponement on social media. The post also mentioned that “ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available.”

It turns out United Australia party senator Babet took offense to Gass’s inappropriate joke over Trump’s attempted murder and ordered the band to be deported.

“I call on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black, and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately,” he said on Tuesday.

Babet added that anything less than deportation would encourage the behavior and endorse the unfortunate attempted assassination of Donald J Trump, and keeping them in the country would be “unthinkable.”

Advertisement

What was Kyle Gass’s comment about the Trump shooting?

The comedian and Tenacious D member celebrated his birthday on July 14th. In a video circulated online, Gass was brought his birthday cake and asked to make a wish as he blew the candles. Without missing a beat, he said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Given the singer’s sense of humor, the joke might have no malice intention, but the clip going viral just days after the shooting attempt created a fiasco and landed him in trouble. Many users took offense to the senator’s strict action.

A user on X commented, “Are we really living in a world where a comedian can get deported for telling a joke? The Tenacious D / Kyle Gass situation is absolutely ridiculous. You don’t like their jokes, then don’t go to their shows. Simple.” Another user wrote, “Classic Kyle. Long live the D.”

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates on the case!