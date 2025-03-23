The Bachelor Star Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Reveals 'Loss' of Her 'Second Baby' Amid Miscarriage; Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy have lost their 2nd child to miscarriage after suffering from her 1st in a span of 2 months.

Joy posted an emotional message on her Instagram, updating people about her health and pregnancy. She wrote, "While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again." She detailed her experience of the 1st miscarriage revealing it took "time for" her to accept, but she found herself pregnant soon after.

"It took some time for me to accept what had happened only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete utter gratitude." However, sadly she soon found out she had lost her baby, saying, "This past week I miscarried again."

Revealing this time around she went through a D&C or a Dilation and Curettage. "I underwent a D&C this time which was harder than I imagined. It’s going to take some time for me to feel like myself again and honestly I may never will but I hope to keep y’all involved in whatever that may look like."

Joy concluded her message by revealing she'll be holding her family close in these tough times. The 26-year-old said, "Going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose who are truly the reason I have survived this time and time again."

Natalie Joy and The Bachelor star welcomed their babygirl River Rose to the world in 2024, and that same year the couple tied the knot.