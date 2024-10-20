‘I Owe A Lot To That Character’: Kaley Cuoco Opens Up On Playing Iconic Role Of Penny In The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco is reflecting on one of her most famous roles and the iconic show that brought her fame in the industry. Cuoco portrayed Penny for 12 years in The Big Bang Theory. The actress would gladly accept if given the opportunity to do it all over again. In an interview with People Magazine, The Flight Attendant star shared that her time working on the sitcom was the most enjoyable year of her career.

Kaley starred in TBBT alongside Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch, among other actors who played cameo roles.

Meanwhile, the actress further revealed in the interview that she owes a lot to the show, as well as the creators of the CBS show. Cuoco explained, "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre." She further added, "It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had."

Cuoco’s character, Penny, was paired alongside Galecki’s Leonard Hofstadter. The pair were in an on-and-off relationship throughout the show. However, at the end of the series, the duo gets married, and Penny announces her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Big Bang Theory Creator Gives Update On The Show’s Spin-Off Series For Max; Says ‘It’s Still Prenatal’

When asked if she would play the character again, Cuoco was quick enough to answer, "I would absolutely reprise that role." She went on to say, "I love that character, and I always will."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory was a sitcom watched by the fans of the actors across the countries. The show revolved around a group of science geeks who figure out life through love and career.

The CBS series went on to win 10 Emmy Awards over 12 seasons and was picked up for the spin-off Young Sheldon, which also aired on the network for seven years.

As for the upcoming projects, Cuoco is set to star in season 2 of the Peacock series, Based on a True Story. Speaking of her upcoming show, the actress is excited for the audience to watch season 2.

She said, "We had such a great time shooting season 1, and I think that we made an even better season 2. It's very funny. It's very dark... and I'm thrilled.”

The Big Bang Theory is available to stream on Max, and Based on a True Story season 2 will stream on Peacock from November 21.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I'm Still Dying To…’: Kaley Cuoco Reveals The One Animal She Would Add To Her Rescue Ranch Next