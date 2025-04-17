The Bold and the Beautiful April 16 Episode Recap: Bridget Learns About Liam’s Shocking Health Condition

Bridget is left stunned after learning about Liam’s terminal illness in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She turned up in his room to meet Grace, but was shocked to see Liam lying on the hospital bed.

Grace and Liam quickly gave updates on his health condition, including his inoperable brain tumor and demanded silence from her. Much like the Finnegans, she didn’t understand why Liam wanted to keep his condition a secret but promised to oblige nevertheless.

Hope confided in Deacon. She continued to complain about losing everything, including her dream job and dream man. She couldn’t believe that her mother chose Ridge after everything he did to her.

Elsewhere, Steffy and Finn grew closer amid Liam’s hospitalization. Steffy went MIA, leaving Finn worried but when he learned that she assisted Liam during a critical time, all things were forgiven.

Steffy still couldn’t comprehend why Liam decided to keep his diagnosis a secret. However, Finn explained to his wife that it wasn’t their decision to make and they must respect it. At Il Giardino, Luna was worried that Deacan would catch her and Sheila talking.

But Sheila is determined to spend more time with her granddaughter, no matter the risk. Luna told her about her encounter with Will, how she made her move on him, and he turned her down. Yet Luna wasn’t deterred.

When she was left alone, Luna kept fantasizing about her dream man. As for Will, he spent some quality time with Electra and Luna was the last thing on his mind. Luna’s obsession would have dire consequences, possibly on Electra. Stay tuned for more updates!