The Bold and the Beautiful March 10 to 14 Spoilers: From Steffy And Luna's Face-Off to Ridge and Eric's Helplessness

The Bold and the Beautiful has been entertaining its fans since its inception. The soap, which has been running since 1987 and has 37 seasons, is still going strong.

Exciting episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are on the way, promising some highly intriguing developments.

If you're eager to learn about the upcoming episodes airing from March 11 to March 14, we're here to take you on a thrilling journey through the drama.

In the March 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will make it clear that she is not backing down when it comes to Luna and her concerns. Regardless of whether Luna is Finn’s daughter, Steffy will still involve Deputy Chief Baker to ensure that the killer of Tom and Holli is brought to justice.

Moving on to the episode airing on March 12, Deacon—who is always wary of his wife—will question Sheila about her sudden empathy toward Poppy.

Meanwhile, Finn’s revelation about his connection to Poppy, coming right after Bill opens his mansion to Luna, triggers a strong physical reaction in Li.

In the March 13 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Luna will clash over Finn and the future of their situation.

During the argument, Steffy firmly states, “There is no ‘future of the situation.’”

To which Luna defiantly responds, “Wanna bet?”

Meanwhile, another confrontation between Li and Poppy is set to take an unexpected turn.

The soap will then air its final episode of the week, which will introduce a developing storyline where Daphne begins to fall for Carter—just as he once fell for Hope.

In the March 14 episode, Daphne will also be shown growing desperate, eager for Carter to see the truth about Hope.

Meanwhile, in the background of these unfolding events, Ridge and Eric remain uninvolved in the slowly escalating situation. However, they will eventually step in to give Carter an ultimatum.