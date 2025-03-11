The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Succeed in Sending Luna Back to Prison?

Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises intense confrontations and emotional turmoil. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is determined to see Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) back in prison, Deputy Chief Bradley Baker (Dan Martin) returns, and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wrestles with complicated family ties. Meanwhile, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) may be on the verge of losing everything as tension with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) reaches a breaking point.

Steffy is outraged that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) pulled strings to place Luna under house arrest at the Spencer mansion instead of behind bars. Unwilling to accept this outcome, she calls in Deputy Chief Baker, demanding that he take Luna back to prison.

However, Baker may inform Steffy that his hands are tied. Luna hasn’t violated the terms of her house arrest, and the judge’s ruling stands. If Steffy wants Luna locked up again, she’ll have to find another way—and she might not be above playing dirty to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Finn finds himself in a difficult position when Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) stops by his office. Though Finn knows he should keep his distance, Sheila appeals to his emotions, emphasizing the deep connection between a parent and child. While Finn may not reveal anything about Luna, Sheila’s words could leave him questioning the relationship he wants with his daughter.

Over in the fashion world, Hope is pushed to her limits when Carter insists that Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) should stay in Los Angeles for the sake of the perfume line. This decision may mark the beginning of the end for Hope and Carter, as growing tension threatens to break them apart. Meanwhile, Daphne seems to be enjoying the chaos, setting the stage for even more drama ahead.

With Steffy refusing to back down, Finn facing emotional turmoil, and Hope’s relationship on the rocks, Tuesday’s B&Bepisode is packed with high-stakes drama. Will Steffy find a way to send Luna back to prison? Can Finn resist Sheila’s manipulation? And is Hope about to lose it all? Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds.