The Bold and the Beautiful March 12 Episode Recap: Ridge Lashes Out at Bill; Li Attacks Poppy

The Bold and the Beautiful’s latest episode starts with Ridge Forrester blasting Bill for releasing Luna under his protection. “How could you possibly let Luna out of prison?!” he yelled. Steffy Forrester, Taylor Hayes, and Ridge blame Bill for inflicting potential danger on their family by sneaking out a convicted criminal.

For context, Luna has murdered two men and almost took Steffy’s life until Finn stormed in to save her. Also, Finn recently discovered that Luna has been his and his aunt Poppy Nozawa’s illicit child all this time. The truth that shook his and Steffy’s marriage.

While the Forrester family threatened to send Luna back to jail, Finn entered the scene like a ray of hope to Luna. She begged her new-found dad to help her, claiming someone tried to kill her back in prison. “Dad, please, please do something. I can’t go back there. I’m going to die in there. Please!”

However, Finn didn’t melt too easily! He called out his new-found daughter for the crimes she committed, including almost killing the love of his life, Steffy. The latter summoned Deputy Chief Baker to arrest Luna despite Bill’s protests.

However, in a shocking twist, the officer got an anonymous call and released Luna, claiming she had been pardoned. The discovery left everyone in the room shocked. Elsewhere, Li, having finally learned the truth about Poppy’s illicit child, confronts her sister.

During the explosive confrontation, Li expressed her disgust at Poppy, who seduced her teenage son Finn into sleeping with her. Poppy tried to calm her sister, but an enraged Li brought up her promiscuous past. The tension escalated, and the confrontation turned violent.

Li kept stangling her sister against the wall, unable to contain her hatred and disgust. Now, with all the cards and deck and Luna free from her lockdown, things will take an interesting turn in The Bold and the Beautiful. Stay tuned for updates!