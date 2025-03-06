The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Keep the Truth from Steffy About Luna’s Paternity?

Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is set to deliver major revelations and tense moments. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) chooses to keep crucial details from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), while Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is blindsided by Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity bombshell.

At the Spencer mansion, Bill notices Luna’s upbeat mood and questions the reason behind it. While he grows suspicious, Luna excitedly shares that she’s received life-changing news. However, when Bill learns that Finn is Luna’s biological father, he’s left reeling.

Though Bill may initially doubt the claim, Luna will point to two separate paternity tests that confirm Finn as her dad. She’ll also vent about her mother, Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), deceiving Finn for years, adding yet another betrayal to the long list of ways Poppy has upended her life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, over at the cliff house, Finn and Steffy find themselves at odds. Finn previously hinted that there was more to know about Luna’s situation, but on Thursday, he won’t share everything. He may tell Steffy about Luna’s prison transfer but avoid revealing that she’s now under house arrest at the Spencer mansion.

Steffy, already frustrated by Finn’s involvement, snaps and warns him that Luna isn’t the innocent girl he believes she is. Finn, fearing the consequences of full disclosure, chooses to keep certain truths hidden—potentially putting his marriage at risk.

Elsewhere, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) continues to confront Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) about her interest in Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Hope warns Daphne about the consequences of interfering and suggests that returning to Paris might be in her best interest.

Advertisement

As Finn withholds vital information from Steffy, he may be making a grave mistake that could jeopardize their relationship. Meanwhile, Bill grapples with Luna’s shocking paternity reveal, and Hope delivers a firm ultimatum to Daphne. The Bold and the Beautiful fans won’t want to miss the drama ahead.