The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Daphne Fight for Carter Despite Hope’s Warning?

Tensions are rising on The Bold and the Beautiful, as Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) issues a fierce warning to Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) about staying away from Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) faces a major dilemma involving Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada).

Hope will wrap up her discussion with Carter, who confessed to Daphne’s kiss before Hope revealed she had already witnessed it. Though disappointed, Hope will appreciate Carter’s honesty and his agreement that Daphne should return to Paris. However, Daphne’s growing attachment to Carter wasn’t part of the plan—and now, she’s struggling to let go.

Hope won’t care about Daphne’s feelings and will make that clear in a heated confrontation. She’ll track Daphne down in the design office and demand that she back off. Hope will assert that Carter is off-limits and push Daphne to stick to her original plan of leaving town. But will Daphne really walk away, or will she decide to fight for Carter?

Meanwhile, Finn will prepare to return home after his deep conversation with Luna about her house arrest at Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) estate. Although Finn initially intends to tell Steffy about Luna’s situation, he may hesitate after witnessing Steffy’s growing frustration. With his marriage on the line, Finn might decide it’s best to keep quiet—for now.

As Hope draws a line in the sand with Daphne and Finn struggles with a major secret, The Bold and the Beautifulpromises plenty of drama ahead. Will Daphne risk Hope’s wrath to pursue Carter? Can Finn keep his secret from Steffy without facing serious consequences? Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds.