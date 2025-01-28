he Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Discover the Truth About Luna’s Paternity?
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler, January 28, 2025: Finn’s suspicions grow as he questions Poppy about Luna, while Ridge and Taylor plan a surprise celebration that could spark family drama.
Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises to unravel deep family secrets and deliver shocking moments. Finn grows closer to uncovering Luna’s paternity, while Ridge and Taylor plan a surprise anniversary party for Steffy and Finn that could set the stage for major revelations.
Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) continues her emotional conversation with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), reflecting on Jack Finnegan’s (Ted King) betrayal with Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown). Jack’s deception led to Finn being raised as an adopted child, and Li may admit she regrets not recognizing the truth sooner.
Meanwhile, Finn begins to question if another hidden truth has been right under his nose. Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) unresolved paternity weighs heavily on him, prompting Finn to summon Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) for answers. With suspicions mounting, Finn may press Poppy about their past and whether Luna could be his daughter. As the tension builds, Poppy could finally confess to secrets she’s kept for years.
Elsewhere, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) shift their focus to family celebrations. With Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) anniversary approaching, Ridge and Taylor decide to host a surprise gathering. Although Steffy expects a quiet evening with Finn, she might be caught off guard by the bigger plans.
The party could bring together key players like Li, Jack, and Poppy, setting the perfect stage for drama. If Finn’s suspicions about Luna come to light, the celebration could quickly turn into a battleground for truth and revelations.
As Finn inches closer to uncovering Luna’s paternity, The Bold and the Beautiful gears up for twists that could shake the Finnegan family. Will the anniversary celebration spark the exposure of long-held secrets? Stay tuned for all the drama and emotional fallout in the episodes ahead.
