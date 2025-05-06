The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Tell Hope the Truth About Liam’s Condition?

On The Bold and the Beautiful airing Tuesday, May 6, the emotional weight of Liam’s diagnosis threatens to unravel the lives of those closest to him. While Liam tries to control the narrative, Steffy is torn between honoring his wishes and revealing the truth to Hope.

At the cliff house, Liam and Steffy continue to process the devastating news about his medical condition. Though Liam initially snapped at Steffy for pushing him to tell Hope, he ultimately softened and offered her comfort, recognizing the deep sorrow they both feel. Steffy, unable to bear the thought of losing Liam, struggles to accept the finality of his prognosis.

Advertisement

Liam, meanwhile, seems to be shifting his focus to the happiness of his loved ones, even as his own time may be running out. His earlier resistance to telling Hope might be waning—especially if he starts to believe that Steffy and Hope will need each other when he’s gone. Whether Liam gives Steffy permission or not, the emotional burden may push her to take matters into her own hands.

Later, Steffy makes her way to Brooke Logan’s home, where Hope is surprised by her unannounced visit. Sensing Steffy’s unease, Hope wonders what’s going on—setting the stage for a painful reveal. Though the full conversation may not unfold until later in the week, Tuesday’s episode promises a powerful cliffhanger as Steffy stands at Hope’s door, ready to drop a life-altering bombshell.

With Liam growing more accepting of his fate and Steffy reaching her breaking point, the pressure to tell Hope the truth becomes impossible to ignore. As emotions boil over and secrets edge closer to the surface, The Bold and the Beautiful is setting up a week of heartbreak, revelations, and difficult choices. Stay tuned.