The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke and Taylor’s Explosive Showdown Change Ridge’s Future?

On Friday, January 17, The Bold and the Beautiful delivers an intense episode as Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) face off.

Their rivalry heats up as Brooke confronts Taylor over her renewed closeness with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke accuses Taylor of taking advantage of Ridge's heartbreak, but Taylor fires back, blaming Brooke for driving Ridge away.

Ridge feels betrayed by Brooke's decision to accept the CEO position without consulting him, a choice that has caused friction between them.

Brooke, in turn, feels hurt by how quickly Ridge turned to Taylor for comfort. This confrontation is expected to escalate, with both women airing grievances over Ridge's loyalty and their own actions.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes her way back to Forrester Creations with a renewed focus on the company's success.

She seems ready to collaborate and push the business forward. However, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) remains skeptical about Steffy's sudden change of heart.

Despite Steffy's attempts to present a united front, Hope questions her motives. The tension between the two could challenge their ability to work together effectively.

In another heated storyline, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) confronts Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) about Luna Nozawa's (Lisa Yamada) paternity.

Li presents evidence proving that Tom Starr (Clint Howard) is not Luna’s father, suggesting Poppy knows the real truth. On Friday’s episode, Li accuses Poppy of having an affair with Jack Finnegan (Ted King), which led to Luna’s birth.

This revelation brings strong emotions and raises more questions about Jack’s past infidelity. Jack’s history with Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) makes Li’s accusations even more believable. Poppy may admit Jack is Luna’s father, but viewers are left wondering if that’s the whole truth.

As the paternity drama unfolds, there’s speculation that John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) might be Luna’s biological father.

If Poppy hooked up with Finn during Luna’s conception, it could explain her reluctance to reveal the full story. However, for now, it seems likely Poppy will claim Jack as the father.

