The Boys Season 4 Finale: Billy Butcher Turns Villain For Season 5

Warning! This article contains heavy spoilers for The Boys season 4.

It would not need your devout attention to spot villainous characters in The Boys. The Prime Video series is dense-packed with villainous characters which include the Superman parody Homelander. But the show, similar to the comics, made sure that virtuous characters are a rare find. After the premiere of the fourth season finale, The Boys has seemingly established the best and the biggest villain for the upcoming season.

The Boys established the biggest season 5 villain

If Homelander is an unkillable and ever-powerful supe in The Boys, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher is the devil he should not take for granted as he would always be ready to go insane heights to ensure the end of supes. Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), thankfully kept him on the line to unleash the virus that would potentially create a supe pandemic even killing Homelander. However, his penultimate goal was never shaken.

Billy Butcher’s character arc has undergone drastic changes throughout season 4. He has a parasite living inside his body, in one way the parasite is a savior but Butcher is dying and it has been established almost every time he appears on the screen. Further, his old war pal Joe Kessler played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been in his mind pouring evil thoughts all along. And the dwindling between good and evil may crown the evil victorious which will propel Butcher to go insane heights.

And he did. When nothing seemingly worked out in his favor, he took Compound-V, hale and hearty. Butcher’s determination to take down Homelander has taken a serious turn as he attempts to secure Ryan’s help to kill his biological father.

How Billy Butcher turns out to be the penultimate villain?

Anthony Starr’s Homelander has been terrifying throughout season 4. Insecurity, aging, and the very psychological nightmares enhanced his monstrous nature even further as he went on a rampage to wipe out his childhood nightmares by killing those with brute violence who had done several experiments on him in confinement.

However, silently, Butcher was going through changes as well but the explosion of it appeared like a mushroom cloud when he joined Grace Mallory played by Laila Robins, again to convince Ryan to take down Homelander. However, Ryan who already had a test in killing people and Homelander’s constant brainwashing, left him angry and killed Grace right in front of Butcher.

When everything seemingly fell apart, Butcher returned in good shape explaining to The Boys' team that he used Compound V. Soon, he killed Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Neuman with snake-like creatures coming out of his chest that were similar to octopus tentacles.

Killing Neuman in front of her daughter was certainly terrifying but Butcher appeared to have no remorse as with his typical scornful smile he said, “You’re all f**king welcome.” Perhaps, Kessler is taking full control over Buther’s mind overcoming Becca’s (Shantel VanSanten) memories to save Ryan.

Although Butcher and his mates have the same goal to take down Vought, he may not be obliged to any rules potentially freeing himself from The Boys to do his own bidding in his hunt for supe blood. Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), the two female supes in The Boys, may also face the wrath of Butcher as he may not hesitate to clear his path or any distraction.

After all these years, Butcher’s character arc in the fourth season made him the most lethal weapon against Vought, he would be willing to sacrifice himself as he has nothing to lose, and he gave up his moral code long ago taking Compound V. With the season finale, Butcher appears to be the ultimate villain in the making for the upcoming season, keeping him on the line of Homelander.

