‘The Girl Who Made Me A Mommy’: Khloé Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Video Capturing Cute Moments Of Her Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian surely took us back in time by sharing a video of her daughter, True, fathered by Tristan Thompson, on social media. The reality star posted the heartfelt and emotional clip online.

In the video, there were several candid moments between Khloe and True, giving us an intimate look at their mother-daughter bond. As the clip begins, we see the Good American founder cradling her daughter. The video also shows True playing with red lipstick and her mouth area is covered in it.

The clip captures True taking baby steps as she walks toward her mother. It also includes a shot of Khloe doing push-ups with True sitting on her back, seemingly on a private jet. Khloe captioned the video, "The girl who made me a mommy." As the video plays, a voiceover speaks about the precious first four years of a child's life.

In addition to True, Khloe also shares a son named Tatum with Thompson. She recently posted adorable pictures of herself with both her children, simply captioned, "School Drop." In the carousel post, they appear to be posing in a parking lot, and one of the snaps includes a selfie with her kids in the car.

However, it should come as no surprise that the Good American founder shared something emotional about her daughter. On August 26, Khloe got candid about feeling a "rollercoaster of emotions" as True started a new school year.

"This year is a big milestone for her… first grade. I'm not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing the fact that she's going into first grade," she shared on Snapchat.

Khloe wrote about experiencing anxiety, loss, and fear as her daughter embarks on this new phase of her life. She further added that the little parts of who her daughter used to be are being replaced with new ones that will shape the incredible individual she is becoming.

Khloe expressed how much she misses True and all the past versions of her she once knew. The reality TV star also said that this new school year serves as a reminder to cherish every moment fully.

Khloe also expressed feeling “lucky” that True is her daughter and witnessing her grow up makes her more “excited for the years and experiences ahead.”

