The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Trailer Brings Dungeons & Dragons Back to Screens; All We Know So Far

The much-awaited The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 3 has revealed a new trailer. Prime Video released the official video and key art for the hit adult animated fantasy-adventure series from Critical Role and Titmouse. The action-packed trailer shows the group traveling to hell and back to save Exandria from Thordak and his army. In addition, a track from AWOLNATION's newest album, The Phantom Five, titled Bang Your Head, is featured in the trailer.

In the trailer, one can watch that everything is at stake as The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. The highly anticipated third season of the series is premiering on October 3, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. In addition, the lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.

Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. This season continues the epic saga with the same engaging storytelling and high-quality animation that has garnered critical acclaim for previous seasons.

The story of The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group, the titular Vox Machina. The landscape is set in the dangerous world of Exandria. A bunch of misfits and outcasts form a group to fight evil- each with their unique abilities, flaws, and backstories—as they face off against powerful enemies.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Marvel’s Avengers), Matthew Mercer (Baldur’s Gate 3), Marisha Ray (Fallout 76), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers).

The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

